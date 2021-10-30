Florida State vs. Clemson ends in wild bad beat for Seminoles, under bettors

The bad beat of the millennium just happened in the Florida State vs. Clemson game on Saturday in Death Valley.

With Florida State comfortably covering against Clemson on the last play of the game despite trailing 24-20, the Noles went to the “lateral until it stops working” play. And with four seconds remaining, literally everyone with a bet on the final score went from pageantry to pain, or vice versa.

ALL-TIME BAD BEAT



❌ Florida State +9.5

❌ Under 47.5



pic.twitter.com/qykxGswVX8 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 30, 2021

The referees did go to video review to confirm that yes, this was indeed a touchdown.

Now for the pain: Florida State closed as a 9.5 point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total was 47.5. That play flipped the winner against the spread from FSU to Clemson, with under bettors now losers and over bettors snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

It was Clemson’s first win against the closing spread this season, they are now 1-7 ATS.

GAMBLING!

