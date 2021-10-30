Matt Corral suffers ankle injury vs. Auburn, returns to the game

Update: Crisis dodged for Ole Miss as Corral has re-entered the ballgame. It was initially thought that he’d be out for the rest of the game considering that he was carted off the field. However, he looks to be good to go. The Rebels just put a touchdown on the board to cut their deficit down to four.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has exited Saturday’s game against Auburn with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury late in the first quarter and was carted off the field. He was last spotted on the sidelines getting his ankle taped up.

It would be a devastating blow for the Rebels to lose their dynamic quarterback, who entered Saturday as one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy. The fourth-year QB in Oxford entered Saturday’s game having thrown 1,913 yards, 15 touchdowns, and one interception and has led Ole Miss to a 6-1 record.

Luke Altmyer is the backup quarterback.