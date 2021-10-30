Magic SG Gary Harris goes to locker room vs. Pistons, returns to the game

Update: Harris has returned to Saturday’s contest against the Pistons.

The Orlando Magic are hopeful shooting guard Gary Harris didn’t suffer a long-term injury when he left to go to the locker room Saturday against the Detroit Pistons. Harris appeared to fall awkwardly and might have suffered an ankle injury as a result.

Magic guard Gary Harris going to the locker room with some sort of injury, might’ve taken an awkward fall — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) October 31, 2021

The Magic are undergoing a rebuild but have some intriguing players already on the roster looking to take a leap. Harris is one of those guys and was the centerpiece of Orlando’s return in the Aaron Gordon deal. Losing the young perimeter scorer for a long time will be a big setback to a young team looking to grow together.

The Pistons are up 48-47 at halftime against the Magic. Let’s see if Harris is able to return to the contest in the second half. He currently has four points and three rebounds in 11 minutes on the floor. If he can’t return, look for Jalen Suggs and and Cole Anthony to absorb those additional minutes in the backcourt.