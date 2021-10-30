 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Magic SG Gary Harris goes to locker room vs. Pistons, returns to the game

The Magic guard had to go to the locker room Saturday against the Pistons. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

Updated
Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons
Gary Harris of the Orlando Magic looks on against the Detroit Pistons on October 30, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Harris has returned to Saturday’s contest against the Pistons.

The Orlando Magic are hopeful shooting guard Gary Harris didn’t suffer a long-term injury when he left to go to the locker room Saturday against the Detroit Pistons. Harris appeared to fall awkwardly and might have suffered an ankle injury as a result.

The Magic are undergoing a rebuild but have some intriguing players already on the roster looking to take a leap. Harris is one of those guys and was the centerpiece of Orlando’s return in the Aaron Gordon deal. Losing the young perimeter scorer for a long time will be a big setback to a young team looking to grow together.

The Pistons are up 48-47 at halftime against the Magic. Let’s see if Harris is able to return to the contest in the second half. He currently has four points and three rebounds in 11 minutes on the floor. If he can’t return, look for Jalen Suggs and and Cole Anthony to absorb those additional minutes in the backcourt.

