 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

USC wide receiver Drake London suffers leg injury vs. Arizona, carted off field

The Trojans wide receiver is a future NFL player, and the injury looks pretty serious.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Drake London of the USC Trojans runs the ball during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on October 23, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It looks like a bad injury for USC Trojans star wide receiver in Drake London. One of the best players in the Pac-12 was carted off the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday in the second quarter of USC’s game against the Arizona Wildcats.

London was injured while making a touchdown catch to pull the Trojans ahead 21-7.

The wide receiver has 79 catches for 1003 yards and five touchdowns this season, and is eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft where he was projected to be a first-round pick in many places. The 6’5 star from Moorpark, CA has also played on the Trojans basketball team, and is considered one of the better athletes in college football.

If he is to go down for awhile it makes things even more challenging for a USC team fighting for bowl eligibility, and somehow isn’t completely eliminated from the Pac-12 title race yet. We’ll see if it’s as serious as it looks.

More From DraftKings Nation