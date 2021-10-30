How to watch India vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup match on TV and online live stream

Four months after seeing each other in the World Test Championship final, India and New Zealand meet in the T20 World Cup with both teams needing a win in this contest. India lost its opening match to Pakistan and has no room for error in order to advance to the semifinal round. New Zealand also lost its opening pool match to Pakistan, so the Blackcaps need a win to keep their semifinal hopes alive. India has the most bets to win the T20 World Cup according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so an India loss here could be significant for the oddsmakers.

The match begins at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be seen on Willow TV. If you’re not near a television, you can use your cable login on willow.tv to watch the contest. The match is also available on ESPN+.

India vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup Match Info

Date: Sunday, October 31

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: India -235, New Zealand +170