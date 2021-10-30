 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch India vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup match on TV and online live stream

The two heavyweights meet in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup just months after the World Test Championship final.

By Chinmay Vaidya
India v Pakistan - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021
Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma of India interact during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Four months after seeing each other in the World Test Championship final, India and New Zealand meet in the T20 World Cup with both teams needing a win in this contest. India lost its opening match to Pakistan and has no room for error in order to advance to the semifinal round. New Zealand also lost its opening pool match to Pakistan, so the Blackcaps need a win to keep their semifinal hopes alive. India has the most bets to win the T20 World Cup according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so an India loss here could be significant for the oddsmakers.

The match begins at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be seen on Willow TV. If you’re not near a television, you can use your cable login on willow.tv to watch the contest. The match is also available on ESPN+.

India vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup Match Info

Date: Sunday, October 31
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Channel: Willow TV
Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+
Moneyline odds: India -235, New Zealand +170

