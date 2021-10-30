 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Suns C Deandre Ayton leaves game with leg injury, Monty Williams provides update

Ayton left Saturday’s game with a leg injury. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball against the Sacramento Kings on OCTOBER 27, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns got a 101-92 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday but center Deandre Ayton exited the contest with a leg injury. The big man finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in 24 minutes before leaving the game. Head coach Monty Williams provided the following update after the game, and Ayton’s setback is apparently not considered serious.

Ayton already failed to reach a contract extension with the Suns heading into the season. The big man was looking to capitalize on his impressive postseason as the Suns went all the way to the NBA Finals but the front office was not reportedly not willing to pay max money.

Ayton better hope this injury doesn’t keep him out for a while or becoming a recurring problem, as that could significantly impact his contract situation. The Suns are expected to be a playoff team in the West this season and currently sit at 2-3 after Saturday’s win.

More From DraftKings Nation