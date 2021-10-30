Suns C Deandre Ayton leaves game with leg injury, Monty Williams provides update

The Phoenix Suns got a 101-92 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday but center Deandre Ayton exited the contest with a leg injury. The big man finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in 24 minutes before leaving the game. Head coach Monty Williams provided the following update after the game, and Ayton’s setback is apparently not considered serious.

Monty Williams provides an encouraging update on Deandre Ayton: pic.twitter.com/Q8TxjbY3mZ — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) October 31, 2021

Ayton already failed to reach a contract extension with the Suns heading into the season. The big man was looking to capitalize on his impressive postseason as the Suns went all the way to the NBA Finals but the front office was not reportedly not willing to pay max money.

Ayton better hope this injury doesn’t keep him out for a while or becoming a recurring problem, as that could significantly impact his contract situation. The Suns are expected to be a playoff team in the West this season and currently sit at 2-3 after Saturday’s win.