Michigan State rises, Ole Miss falls ahead in Week 10 AP Poll

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs stay undefeated after another impressive blowout win against the Florida Gators in Week 9. Nothing to see here. But as far as the remaining teams in the field, we will see significant changes as the College Football Playoff approaches.

The newest AP poll is here, and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

The No. 5 Michigan State Spartans are for real. Coming off a bye week, they overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half, thanks in large part to another monster performance from running back Kenneth Walker III — recording 23 carries for 197 yards and five touchdowns. After an explosive start in the first quarter, the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines came out on the wrong end of the 37-33 rivalry matchup.

Matt Corral’s first quarter exit didn’t bode well for No. 15 Ole Miss. While he eventually returned to action to post 334 total yards, it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the No. 12 Auburn Tigers’ rushing attack. Bo Nix and Tank Bigsby combined for three touchdowns in the first half to jump out to a 28-17 lead in the first half.

And to the Top 25 we welcome Fresno State after their 10-point win over previously-unbeaten San Diego State, Houston after they knocked off formerly-perfect SMU in a wild finish, and Louisiana-Lafayette is back as well.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 10 of 2021 College Football: