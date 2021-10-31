Justin Fields start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Whatever excitement there was around Justin Fields’ incredible potential as the Chicago Bears quarterback, head coach Matt Nagy has done his absolute best to stamp it out. Despite the rookie’s ability as a dual threat, the Bears just refuse to do whatever they can to build on Fields’ talent. Needless to say, that makes him a player to avoid in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Fields had just 184 passing yards on 32 attempts last week, despite a blowout loss to the Bucs. That was actually his second-highest passing total of the season. He threw three picks in that one, too. And he’s thrown just two touchdown passes all season. Perhaps worst of all is that his average yards per attempt was again under six yards in that one.

Nagy’s carrying on a time-honored Chicago tradition of squandering talent. The Bears play the 49ers this week, but don’t look for things to improve on Fields’ fantasy outlook.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Justin Fields.