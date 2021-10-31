Emmanuel Sanders start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has turned out to be a quality free agent signing through the first seven weeks of the season. Sanders will try to put together another solid game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

The 34-year-old wide receiver has not skipped a beat or slowed down this season for the Bills. Sanders has 24 receptions for 413 yards and four touchdowns in six games. At this current point in the season, the veteran wideout is already on pace to surpass what he did last season with the New Orleans Saints (61 recs, 726 yards, 5 TDs).

Sanders has been targeted frequently by quarterback Josh Allen throughout the season, averaging 6.5 per game. Out of the six games played, he’s only had one game, where he had less than six targets, which was against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. In his last three games, Sanders is averaging 11.5 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the Dolphins’ defense struggling against the pass, Sanders is a solid start option at WR2 or FLEX spot in Week 8.