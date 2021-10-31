Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

With trade rumors brewing, just how long Tua Tagovailoa remains the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback remains to be seen. However, he will indeed be under center this week when the Dolphins take on the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. Miami is going to need all the points they can get to keep up in this one, so Tagovailoa has the chance for another solid fantasy performance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Last week against the Falcons, Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes. He only had three in his previous three games this season. He also had 291 yards and completed 80 percent of his passes and threw a pair of picks.

However, the Bills are not the Falcons, and passing scores will not come easy in this one. In fact, Buffalo’s been the most successful team in the NFL when it comes to limiting fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. The Bills defense has 10 interceptions to just five passing touchdowns allowed so far this season. This will be the second time Miami and Tagovailoa have seen Buffalo this season; he was hurt and left the game after just four passing attempts back in Week 2.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is a tough week to start Tua Tagovailoa. It’s best to look for help elsewhere.