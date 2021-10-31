Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons won their third game of the season with a thrilling 30-28 final score against the Miami Dolphins. Younghoe Koo sent in a 36-yard game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock to give the Falcons the win, improving their record to 3-3. They’ll face off against the Carolina Panthers who sit just behind them in last place in the NFC South.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan almost matched his season-high yard total with 336, completing 25 of his 40 passes, adding two touchdowns. The most he’s thrown for so far this season is 342 yards in their 27-20 win over the Jets in Week 5. Ryan kept the Falcons offense running all game and came through when it really mattered, leading the team down the field in the last drive of the game that resulted in Younghoe Koo’s winning field goal. Ryan has thrown for multiple touchdowns in the last five games straight, putting in solid fantasy performances nearly all season long.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Matt Ryan should be a decent starter especially in a favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 8 as he’s now thrown for over 300 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games straight.