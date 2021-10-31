Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers suffered a 25-3 loss to the New York Giants in Week 7, marking their fourth straight loss as their record falls to 3-4 on the season. They now sit in last place in the NFC South right behind the Atlanta Falcons, who just happens to be their opponent in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Robby Anderson had his quietest game in a while, only catching three of his nine targets for a total of 14 yards and couldn’t find the end zone. It’s similar to what his performance looked like in Week 6 against the Vikings where he went 3-for-11 and 11 yards, but at least he was able to grab a touchdown in that one. It shows that he’s getting the targets he needs, but he’s not able to convert them for much more than a few yards apiece when he’s actually able to reel them in. DJ Moore is the only receiver who saw more targets than Anderson in Week 7 with 10, but he was able to catch six of those for 73 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While Anderson is seeing the ball come his way, he hasn’t been able to produce much out of the action. He’s seen no less than seven targets each game in the last four weeks, but hasn’t topped 46 yards and has only scored one touchdown in that timeframe. Anderson shouldn’t be in any fantasy manager’s starting lineup until he starts proving he can be consistently efficient in the air.