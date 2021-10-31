DJ Moore start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers has a miserable outing against the New York Giants on Sunday, falling 25-3 in a game that saw starting quarterback Sam Darnold get benched midway through the second half in favor of backup PJ Walker.

One of the only positives offensively was receiver DJ Moore, who still had a somewhat productive afternoon in the loss. The Panthers will try to end their four-game losing streak when traveling to NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, so what does that entail for his fantasy prospects?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Moore ended up catching six of 10 targets for 73 yards in Sunday’s loss. He’s still receiving a lion’s share of targets, but there has been a noticeable dropoff in his stats over the last month compared to his blazing hot start at the beginning of the season. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since their Week 4 matchup at Dallas.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s an opportunity here for the Carolina offense to regroup as opposing offenses are completing 70.6% of their passes against the Atlanta defense and have scored 15 passing touchdowns. Because of this matchup, I’d start Moore for Week 8.