Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers had a miserable performance in their 25-3 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday and running back Chuba Hubbard wasn’t effective at all. The rookie back from Oklahoma State barely put a dent in the stat sheet as the Carolina offense sputtered all afternoon.

They’ll have the chance to right the ship when traveling to the Atlanta Falcons for a division game this Sunday, so what does that mean for Hubbard from a fantasy standpoint?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard had 12 carries for a measly 28 yards in the loss on Sunday. He also caught four passes for 28 yards as a receiving threat as well. He’s still trying to find his way as the temporary starter with Christian McCaffrey still injured, but Sunday’s performance isn’t encouraging.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hubbard is going up against an Atlanta team that has given up 4.4 yards per rush, but only five rushing touchdowns total this season. With Sam Darnold getting benched midway through last Sunday’s game, one would imagine the Panthers leaning into their run game on Sunday. But Hubbard is a sit fantasy-wise until he starts putting together consistently good performances.