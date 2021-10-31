Mike Davis start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis hasn’t made much of an impact in his first season with the organization. The veteran has found the end zone just once this year and has seen has been firmly supplanted by Cordarrelle Patterson as RB1 in ATL.

On Sunday, Davis will face his former team as the Falcons play host to the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. Will that be enough to fuel him to have a breakout fantasy game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

Through six games, Davis has hardly made a dent within the Falcons’ offense. He has just 66 carries for 214 yards and a single touchdown this season, with most of the snaps and production going towards the aforementioned Patterson. Last week against the Dolphins, Davis mustered just 10 yards off four carries before exiting late with an undisclosed injury.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Davis until proven otherwise.