Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons head into Week 8 of the NFL season with a barrage of momentum, after a close 30-28 win against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. Cordarrelle Patterson now has four touchdowns in the last three games, and gets a tougher defensive matchup against the Carolina Panthers next time out.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Coincidentally, Patterson comes with the eighth-most fantasy points among all running backs this week. He’s having the most remarkable season of his career, bar none, and he’s showing off his offensive flexibility with 296 yards through the air and another 233 in the rushing column. Following previous stints with four different franchises, Patterson has finally fallen into a suitable role for his skill set, and has shown no signs of slowing down as the unexpected lead ball carrier in the Atlanta backfield over Mike Davis.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Let the production this season speak for itself. Start Patterson in any fantasy format.