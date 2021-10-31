Calvin Ridley start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons escaped the Miami Dolphins in a neck-and-neck shootout last Sunday 30-28. Calvin Ridley returned to the endzone for the first time since Week 2, but looks to improve on what was his worst yardage game of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

After a 1-3 start to the year, the Falcons are in decent position to get above .500 against a suddenly downtrodden Carolina Panthers team in Week 8. Ridley, who has averaged 10.4 targets per contest to this point, could be in for a superstar performance against a defense that gave up 24 catches for 219 yards to an injury-riddled New York Giants receiving corps last week.

While Ridley remains the clear No. 1 wideout in this offense, Kyle Pitts’ emergence in the last two games might have fantasy managers growing more uncertain of who the Falcons’ best weapon will be. That said, Ridley is an elite talent, and he assuredly won’t make a habit of four-catch, 26-yard outings.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Continue to start Ridley for the explosive upside.