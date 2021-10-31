Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers square off this week in what should be a pivotal NFC South battle for both teams. The Falcons will continue to keep tight ends Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst involved in the passing attack against a defense that has only allowed two receivers to hit 100 yards this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TEs Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

Pitts is steamrolling into Week 8 as the overall TE7 in standard fantasy scoring formats. He’s had back-to-back games with over 100 yards receiving, and is proving to be as good as advertised since being the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The rookie pass catcher has finally locked in with Matt Ryan, thanks in part to the Falcons’ clever decision to line him up more on the outside. Against the Dolphins, Pitts played 42.4 percent of his snaps out wide and recorded 163 yards through the air on seven receptions. While fantasy managers will need to see these kinds of performances extend beyond just two games, it cannot be debated that what Pitts is doing at only 21 years old is special for his position.

As for Hurst, He’ll be nothing more than a touchdown-dependent relief option with very limited volume.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Pitts. Bench Hurst.