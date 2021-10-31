Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Myles Gaskin didn’t get the start at running back for the Miami Dolphins last week, but he finished the game with a starter’s stat line. Gaskin took over after Malcolm Brown left with a quad injury in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Now, heading into a tough Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, it’s an open question how well Gaskin will fit into fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Gaskin tripled his rushing attempts from the week before, getting 15 carries against the Falcons last Sunday. He finished with 67 rushing yards, catching another four passes for 10 yards and a touchdown. That gave him a pretty solid day in terms of fantasy points.

Gaskin out-touched Salvon Ahmed in that one, too. With Brown going on injured reserve, he should be in line for a bigger role in the Dolphins’ backfield, though this week’s game is a tough one. The Bills are holding opposing backfields to an average of just under 17 fantasy points per game this season, and Miami might not have too many chances to run the ball as big underdogs. Still, Gaskin could have some value catching passes and as a touchdown threat in the red zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gaskin is a risky start, but he could be a decent option at FLEX or as a fill-in for players on a bye in PPR leagues.