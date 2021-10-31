Salvon Ahmed start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins backfield took a hit last week when the team lost tailback Malcolm Brown to a quad injury. Brown is on injured reserve now, elevating Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed into more prominent roles. The question for fantasy football is whether or not Ahmed will see enough work this week against the Buffalo Bills to make him a viable starting option.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed

The Dolphins lost Brown early in last week’s game against the Falcons, leaving Gaskin and Ahmed to handle backfield duties. Ahmed was a distant second in terms of overall touches, with Gaskin seeing more than twice as many. Ahmed finished with 26 yards on seven carries and two catches for 26 yards.

The Bills present another problem for Miami’s backfield. They’re holding opposing running backs to the second lowest average fantasy points total per week. Between that and working in Gaskin’s shadow, it’s probably best to leave him out of fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Salvon Ahmed.