Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is riding a hot streak to end the month of October. This week, the rookie wideout and the Dolphins will have their work cut out for them as they take on the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle caught seven passes on eight targets last week against the Falcons. He turned those seven catches into 83 yards, his best single-game output yet as a pro. The week before that he had 70 yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns to go with it.

Waddle has benefitted some with DeVante Parker missing the last three games and Will Fuller still on the shelf. Fuller is not coming back for Week 8, and we’re still waiting to see if Parker will play. If Parker does suit up, it could cost Waddle some targets. However, the Dolphins will likely have to throw the ball a lot chasing points, and a player with Waddle’s talent is a big play waiting to happen.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Waddle is worth a spot in fantasy football lineups this week.