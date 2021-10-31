DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills and all signs point towards him suiting up for the AFC East showdown.

Parker has been sidelined for the past three weeks with a shoulder injury and his presence has been missed as the Dolphins have stumbled to 1-6 on the year. He has been a limited participant in practice all week so what are his prospects from a fantasy perspective when returning on Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

Even having missed three games, the veteran wideout is still the third leading receiver on the team. He has caught 17 of 32 targets for 242 yards and a touchdown this year and with Tua Tagovailoa also back after an early-season injury hiatus, his numbers should jump up.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Dolphins have their backs against the wall and with the non-stop Deshaun Watson trade rumors, Tagovailoa is going to want to hook up with his top target early and often. Start Parker.