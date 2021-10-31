Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

For a guy who was a middling pick in most fantasy drafts going into the season, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has clicked in the team’s offense. He’s now turned into one of the top performers at his position, and some might argue he’s a must-start player in fantasy football lineups. That said, he’ll have his work cut out for him this week against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki seven catches on eight targets last week against the Falcons, rolling up 85 yards and a touchdown in the process. That was his second score of the season, both of which have come in his last four games. In Week 6, he had a season-high 115 yards catching eight passes on nine targets against the Jaguars.

The Bills are a much tougher opponent than either the Jaguars or Falcons. However, Gesicki has rooted his place in Miami’s offense, setting up a pretty decent fantasy floor for himself. Difficult opponent or not, it’s hard to justify keeping him on the bench.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mike Gesicki.