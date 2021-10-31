Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills could look to get Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis more involved in the offense on Sunday against the Dolphins with starting tight end Dawson Knox out for the next few weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

The veteran wide receiver had a quiet couple of weeks, where he only had three receptions (four targets) for 21 yards against Houston and Kansas City. However, Beasley bounced back in a big way in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans. The 32-year-old receiver had seven receptions (nine targets) for 88 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season. He also scored a season-high 14.8 fantasy points.

He’ll now try to carry that momentum into Sunday’s game against Miami. The Dolphins’ defense has given up the third-most touchdowns (10), fourth-most catches (101) and third-most yards (1,384) to opposing wide receivers. Additionally, they are allowing 28.4 fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With no Knox, Beasley could find himself reaping the benefits of those targets on Sunday afternoon. Beasley is an easy start against the Dolphins.