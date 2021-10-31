Tommy Sweeney start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

With starting tight end Dawson Knox out for the next few weeks because of a hand injury, the Buffalo Bills will now turn to Tommy Sweeney. Sweeney scored his first touchdown in his career in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Tommy Sweeney

The Bills will now have to lean on Sweeney, who last started a game in Week 2 of the 2019 season. Sweeney did not do much in Buffalo’s last game against Tennessee, where he only had a one-yard touchdown reception.

Could we see more of Sweeney going forward in Buffalo’s offense? Sure, but I would lean towards us seeing more three or four wide receiver sets. That being said, the Dolphins have struggled against opposing tight ends this season, giving up the third-most yards (516) and 10 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The best move here would be to sit Sweeney and go elsewhere for a streaming tight end.