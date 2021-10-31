Zack Moss start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Even though he is not the Buffalo Bills starting running back, Zack Moss has played more offensive snaps than starter Devin Singletary. Moss will try to find the end zone in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Over the last few weeks, the second-year running back has out-snapped third-year running back Devin Singletary. In Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans, Moss had 24 yards on eight carries, along with two receptions (four targets) for 15 yards. Moss played 55% of offensive snaps, while Singletary only played 45% of offensive snaps.

The former Utah standout will look to get back into the end zone for the first time since Week 4 against the Houston Texans. The last time the Bills played the Dolphins in Week 2, Moss only had 26 yards on eight carries, but scored two rushing touchdowns (13.4 fantasy points).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moss is worth a start against a Dolphins’ defense that is allowing 22.1 fantasy points per game to running backs this season.