Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will be back in action on Sunday after they had a bye last week. Third-year running back Devin Singletary will look to bounce back against the Miami Dolphins after two quiet performances in consecutive weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

After receiving double-digit carries through the first four games of the season, Singletary only had 11 total carries in Buffalo’s last two games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

In Week 6 against the Titans, the 24-year-old running back had 27 yards on five carries, along with five receptions (five targets) for 16 yards. He went on to 4.3 fantasy points, which is a far cry from what he did earlier in the season.

However, we could see Singletary bounce back on Sunday as Buffalo prepares to play Miami. When these two squads played each other in Week 2, Singletary had a season-high 82 rushing yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. He also added a season’s best 15.1 fantasy points. The Dolphins are giving up the second-most rushing touchdowns to running backs with eight and 22.1 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a FLEX play heading into Week 8, Singletary might be a solid option, despite him and Zack Moss sharing snaps in the backfield.