Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys have a Sunday night game on tap against the Minnesota Vikings this week. However, things are still in an awkward place as Dallas continues to decide whether or not quarterback Dak Prescott will play this week as he deals with a calf injury. Prescott’s availability will have a far-reaching ripple effect on the rest of the roster’s fantasy football outlook this week. Here’s how to handle running back Tony Pollard.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

The Cowboys haven’t been shy about getting plenty of work for Pollard alongside Ezekiel Elliott. In their last game, Pollard carried the ball 10 times for 41 yards, adding another 22 yards on three receptions. That was actually his lowest rushing output since Week 1.

If Prescott can’t play, Pollard should see a big uptick in his workload as the Cowboys lean heavily on their running game to account for the fact that backup Cooper Rush is under center. That would make Pollard a very good start.

If Prescott does play, Pollard still has real fantasy value. With Prescott’s injury nagging him, Dallas would likely be forced to put more emphasis on the running game in that situation too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tony Pollard this week.