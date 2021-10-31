CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are headed into Sunday’s primetime showdown with the Minnesota Vikings with one big question mark hanging over their heads—the status of starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Hobbled by a calf injury, Prescott’s availability is in doubt. The Cowboys’ quarterback situation will have massive ripple effects for the fantasy football outlook down the roster, especially for the team’s leading wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Prior to last week’s bye, Lamb had a massive outing against the Patriots. He caught nine passes on 11 targets for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Vikings defense is a favorable matchup for opposing receivers, especially with cornerback Patrick Peterson on the shelf this week. However, if Prescott doesn’t play, Lamb’s fantasy value takes a big hit. Even if Prescott does play, his lingering calf issue could force the Cowboys to lean more on the run.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lamb still has upside, albeit considerably less without Prescott. If the Cowboys have to use Cooper Rush at quarterback, Lamb’s a borderline WR3 or flex player. If Prescott does play, Lamb’s a decent WR2, but with a considerably lower ceiling than usual.