Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys have a Sunday night showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. Hanging over that game is a big question mark, the status of quarterback Dak Prescott. The latest reports have it coming down to the wire, a true game-time decision. Needless to say, Prescott’s status will have a far-reaching effect on fantasy football outlook for the rest of the roster, including wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Cooper’s numbers have already been a little disappointing this season. He had just 55 yards on five catches in Dallas’ last game, on eight targets. Those five catches were the most he’s had since Week 1.

Cooper’s fantasy value would take a hit without Prescott in the lineup this week. Already on the fringes of being a useful flex option, he would not be worth starting if the Cowboys go with Cooper Rush at quarterback this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You should definitely sit Amari Cooper if Prescott sits, and you might consider doing so even if Prescott does play.