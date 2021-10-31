Cedrick Wilson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys head into Sunday night’s game with the Minnesota Vikings with major uncertainty at quarterback. Starter Dak Prescott is dealing with calf injury, and whether or not he plays is going to be a game-time decision. That’s going to have big implications for the rest of the roster, especially when it comes to fantasy football decisions. Let’s take a quick look at how to handle wide receiver Cedrick Wilson this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson

Wilson had season highs in targets, catches and yardage in Dallas’ last game, an overtime shootout with the Patriots in Week 6. He caught four passes on seven targets for 42 yards. His workload is getting a boost from Michael Gallup’s absence, and once Gallup returns, Wilson will not be worth a spot in fantasy football lineups.

If Prescott does not play this week, Wilson would have no value in fantasy lineups either. Even if Prescott does play, Wilson’s a borderline starter in a flex spot. The volume just isn’t there.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Cedrick Wilson this week.