Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are headed into a Sunday night contest against the Minnesota Vikings with a big question mark hanging over their heads. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is dealing with a painful calf injury, and whether or not he plays this week is going to come down to a game-time decision. That’s going to complicate things with fantasy football decisions for the rest of the roster, but there still could be a case for having tight end Dalton Schultz in lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz has had at least 79 yards in three of his last four games, with three touchdowns in that span. He’s been targeted an average of seven times in those games, and has played his way into one of the better tight end options for fantasy football too.

If Prescott can’t start, Schultz’s fantasy outlook is cloudy. Sometimes a tight end like that can be a reliable outlet option in a conservative game plan for a backup quarterback. It’s still a risky proposition, but not as much as trying to figure out how the Cowboys wide receivers will do without Prescott.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Prescott does play, Schultz should be in your starting lineup. If Prescott sits, Schultz still might be worth the risk, but if you can find more reliable options, go that route.