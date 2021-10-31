Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. This is the second straight year these two teams are facing off. Coming into this year, it was expected that the Vikings offense would be good, and they have been that and some more.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has always been a good fantasy quarterback because his offenses have always been high-powered. This season, he’s averaging 295 yards and just over two passing touchdowns. It will also be important that Dalvin Cook is healthy in this one. Cook is coming off a bye week, so he should be fresh.

The Cowboys passing defense has been extremely bad this season. While they’ve had Trevon Diggs making big plays, they’ve allowed 295 passing yards per game. This could be a monstrous game for Justin Jefferson as he’s playing even better than last season. I think we’ll see a shootout.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Cousins should start.