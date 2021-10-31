Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. We knew if Dalvin Cool was healthy, he’d be one of the top fantasy running backs. The only problem is he’s dealt with some injury issues so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Cook is averaging 91.5 rushing yards per games and he's only played in four games. In one of those games, he only had nine carries as his day was cut short due to injury. He hasn’t done too much in the passing game so far this season. He’s had 20+ carries in all of the games he has fully played in, so I expect him to do that again Sunday night. This will be as healthy as he’s been since Week 1.

Surprisingly, the Cowboys run defense ranks 5th overall in the NFL. When these teams faced off last season, Cook rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown. It helps the Vikings coming off a bye week for health and giving more time to figure out their game plan. He will be getting the ball a ton. And I think he could score multiple touchdowns in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Cook should start this week.