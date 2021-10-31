Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. Alexander Mattison is one of the top backup running backs in all of the NFL. He has excelled in the games that Dalvin Cook has missed and that’s what he has done for most of his career.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

While Mattison has only rushed for 268 yards in five games this season, he's had two games where he has went over 100 yards, but has yet to score a touchdown. It was interesting to see him only have three carries in their last matchup against the Panthers, If Dalvin Cook is running the ball well, Mattison may not get many carries again.

The Cowboys run defense has been excellent this season. They are rank 5th in all of the NFL in allowed rushing yards. While I think Dalvin Cook has a breakout game this week, I just don't see much opportunity for Mattison.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Mattison should sit this week.