Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. Coming into the season, everybody thought this receiving corps would take another step forward. While Justin Jefferson has been great, Adam Thielen hasn’t had as big of a fantasy season as some may have expected.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

In his first four games of the season, Thielen didn’t have a game where he went over 50 receiving yards. In their most recent game against the Panthers, Thielen had 11 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. What’s more impressive is that he did it against a good Panthers defense. That could be the game he needed to get that spark.

While the Cowboys run defense has been extremely good this season, their passing defense has struggled big time. This is a game where I expect Adam Thielen to have a monstrous week. Before their matchup with the Panthers, I would’ve definitely said to bench him, but before the bye week he looked phenomenal.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Thielen should start this week.