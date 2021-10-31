Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. The tight end situation took a hard hit when Irv Smith Jr. injured his meniscus and it was announced he would miss the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TEs Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon

Tyler Conklin has been a middle of the pack tight end this season. He’s had two big games this year. In six games, he averaging 40 yards per game and has scored one touchdown. Chris Herndon has only played in two games and has just one reception for two yards on the season.

The Dallas Cowboys passing defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. However, they’ve done a good job limiting the tight ends. While I think the Vikings offense will play extremely well, I don't either tight end doing much at all.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, both tight ends should sit.