Damien Williams start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears activated running back Damien Williams off the Covid list just in time for last week’s game against the Buccaneers. However, Williams didn’t see much action in that one, a clear distant second place in the backfield now.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Damien Williams

Williams has been supplanted by Khalil Herbert as Chicago’s top running back, at least as long as David Montgomery is out. Williams had just three rushing attempts for a paltry five yards last week, adding one catch for another three yards.

The Bears should find some success running the ball against the San Francisco 49ers this week, but it’ll be Khalil Herbert doing most of the work out of the backfield after three impressive outings in a row. That leaves Williams as not much more than a backup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Damien Williams. When it comes to the Bears backfield, Herbert is the guy to have now.