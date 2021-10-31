Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears offense is difficult to watch right now. We’d compare it to watching paint dry, but that gives paint a bad name. There is, however, one ray of sunshine bursting through the gloom and doom, running back Khalil Herbert. He’s run his way into more than a few fantasy football lineups this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Herbert had his most impressive outing so far last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, no easy task. The rookie carried the ball 18 times for 100 yards, his first triple digit game. He added another 33 yards on five catches. Herbert now has a total of 272 yards and a touchdown over his last three outings, which has made him one of the hottest waiver wire pickups in fantasy football this season.

This week the Bears are playing the 49ers. And while it’s unlikely to result in anything positive for the team, Herbert should have another solid outing.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Khalil Herbert.