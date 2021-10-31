Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Last week was supposed to be the week that Allen Robinson finally snapped out of his season-long slump, with the Chicago Bears as big underdogs against a generous Tampa Bay pass defense. Instead, he played his worst game of the season. Things are unlikely to improve this week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Allen Robinson

Robinson had exactly two catches on four targets last week, and those weren’t even season lows. The two catches matched a season low he’s hit several times already. But he did post his worst receiving total of the season so far, rolling up just 16 yards in that one.

It’s not all Robinson’s fault. The Bears and head coach Matt Nagy are determined to run the worst, most conservative offensive possible, which is going to leave Robinson with little to no ceiling this season. There may not be another game where he’s a viable starter in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Allen Robinson.