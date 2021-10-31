Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Trying to find positive things to say about the Chicago Bears offense is almost impossible. They do have some talented player, like wide receiver Darnell Mooney, but right now the team’s stuck in quicksand with Matt Nagy at the helm. Needless to say, Mooney’s fantasy football value is on the cusp on irrelevance this year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney had 39 yards on two catches, five targets, last week against the Buccaneers. He’s really only had two good games this season, a 145-yard outing against the Lions and when he scored his only touchdown of the season two weeks ago against the Packers.

Mooney’s one of those players who’s capable of breaking off a big chunk play or two, but those are hard to come by in Chicago’s offense. They have a slightly better matchup this week against the San Francisco 49ers, but you can’t trust him in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Darnell Mooney.