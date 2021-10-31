Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears offense is struggling, to say the least. From the offensive line to the coaches on the sideline, it’s all a bit of a disaster. Needless to say, if you were thinking about turning to one of their tight ends for help in your fantasy football lineup, you might want to weigh all your options more carefully.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TEs Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham

Jimmy Graham is still on the COVID list, so his return date remains up in the air ahead of Chicago’s Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cole Kmet is their go-to guy at the position now. Kmet led the team five catches on six targets in last week’s blowout loss to the Buccaneers. He posted 43 yards on those five grabs, his second-highest total of the season.

The 49ers are giving up an average of just under nine fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Kmet might have some value in PPR leagues with the Bears committed to the dink and dunk passing game, but the ceiling is very, very low.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham.