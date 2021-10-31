Jamycal Hasty start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers appear to have settled on their starting running back. Sixth round pick Elijah Mitchell has emerged as the starter in Raheem Mostert’s absence. He was battling JaMycal Hasty for the third running back spot heading into the season, with Trey Sermon expected to serve as the primary complement to Mostert.

Seven weeks into the season, Mostert is done for the year due to a knee injury and Sermon has been relegated to special teams work. This past weekend against the Colts, Mitchell had 37 offensive snaps and finished the game with 18 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. Hasty had 19 offensive snaps and finished with three receptions for 15 yards and three carries for one yard.

The 49ers travel to face the Chicago Bears this weekend, and we shouldn’t expect much to change. Hasty was returning from an ankle injury, but even when healthy his work was still relatively limited behind Mitchell. His upside is primarily in the passing game, where he has out-touched Hasty in the two games both appeared after Mostert was placed on IR.

That’s not to say you should be starting Hasty. If he starts to get more work, maybe he gains value in deeper leagues. For the time being, he doesn’t do nearly enough to justify playing in most fantasy formats.

Sit Hasty in all formats, outside of the truly deepest dynasty PPR leagues.