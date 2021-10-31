Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers run game is not where they planned on it being when the season, but they’ve found a proverbial diamond in the rough. Raheem Mostert was expected to be the starter with Trey Sermon serving as a significant complementary option. However, Mostert injured his knee and is done for the year, and Sermon has been ineffective.

Sixth round pick Elijah Mitchell has emerged as the starter and is coming off his best game of the season. Mitchell rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown last week against the Indianapolis Colts. He had 37 snaps in the game while backup JaMycal Hasty had 19 and Sermon was relegated to special teams.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

The 49ers travel to face a decent Chicago Bears defense in Week 8. They rank 14th in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs. The 49ers welcomed Hasty back from injury last week and there’s one key takeaway. Hasty is probably going to be the guy getting some passing down work. In two games since Mostert got hurt, Hasty has caught seven passes while in those same games, Mitchell has caught two.

Mitchell remains a solid option because of volume. His ceiling isn’t really RB1 at this point, but he’s a capable option for your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mitchell in all formats.