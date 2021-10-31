Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers offense is struggling to get on track through six games, but one consistent bright spot has been wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Coming out of a Week 6 bye, Samuel caught seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in near monsoon conditions on Sunday Night Football.

It wasn’t a pretty game, but Samuel continued his breakout campaign. He heads into Week 8 with 38 receptions for 648 yards and four touchdowns. In fantasy football, he ranks fifth among wide receivers in total points and second to only Cooper Kupp in points per game.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

The 49ers offense has struggled to get on track. The unit lost George Kittle to injury and WR Brandon Aiyuk has struggled to replicate his strong rookie campaign. Samuel and Elijah Mitchell have been the only remotely consistent fantasy options on this team.

This week, the 49ers travel to face a Chicago Bears defense that ranks seventh in pass defense efficiency, but also has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Samuel has proven he is worth leaving in your starting lineup regardless of matchup. As long as he is healthy, you start him in fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Samuel in all formats.