Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Deebo Samuel ahead of the San Francisco 49ers Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

By David Fucillo
Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a catch during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Levi’s Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers offense is struggling to get on track through six games, but one consistent bright spot has been wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Coming out of a Week 6 bye, Samuel caught seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in near monsoon conditions on Sunday Night Football.

It wasn’t a pretty game, but Samuel continued his breakout campaign. He heads into Week 8 with 38 receptions for 648 yards and four touchdowns. In fantasy football, he ranks fifth among wide receivers in total points and second to only Cooper Kupp in points per game.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

The 49ers offense has struggled to get on track. The unit lost George Kittle to injury and WR Brandon Aiyuk has struggled to replicate his strong rookie campaign. Samuel and Elijah Mitchell have been the only remotely consistent fantasy options on this team.

This week, the 49ers travel to face a Chicago Bears defense that ranks seventh in pass defense efficiency, but also has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Samuel has proven he is worth leaving in your starting lineup regardless of matchup. As long as he is healthy, you start him in fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Samuel in all formats.

