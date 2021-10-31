Davis Mills start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills has done his best in filling in for injured starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Taylor could come back this week, and the fantasy start/sit recommendation at the end will apply to both. Mills has played in six games and has completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,047 yards with five touchdown passes to seven interceptions. He is statue-like in the pocket and doesn’t utilize his legs at all. There isn’t a ton of fantasy value already on the Houston Texans, but that isn’t helped that they are playing the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

The Rams are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. This isn’t the toughest matchup for Mills, but it is pretty close. Mills has more interceptions than touchdowns and he just isn’t carrying any fantasy relevance.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Mills