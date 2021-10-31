Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

On a Halloween-themed NFL Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the surging Los Angeles Rams will continue to put their top-3 passing offense to the test, as travel to play the Houston Texans in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford currently sits comfortably as the overall QB6 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has thrown for over 320 yards four different times this season and has racked up 19 passing touchdowns in his 13th campaign. At the same time, he’s been as accurate as ever —boasting a 69.3 completion percentage.

It seems that even with the Rams’ hot start in all six of their victories this year, it hasn’t remotely dissuaded them from keeping the ball in the air for the entire game. Each of their second-half scores the last two weeks were passing touchdowns to Cooper Kupp.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Following his second-best scoring output in fantasy football, Stafford is a must-start option in all lineups.