Jared Goff start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Jared Goff isn’t that bad of a quarterback, but he is having a rough go of it this year. He gets traded to the Detroit Lions who haven’t won a game, and his supporting cast is pretty brutal as far as wide receivers go. Mentally, Goff has probably realized he is just a hold-over until he is replaced and he hasn’t been able to get in a solid groove this year. He is the overall QB24 in fantasy football and shouldn’t be on your radar for your roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff and company draw the Philadelphia Eagles this week. The Eagles are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. So Goff isn’t playing well and he has a tough matchup. There are only two teams on bye this week so hopefully, your fantasy lineup isn’t in such disarray that you have to even consider throwing Goff in there.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Goff.