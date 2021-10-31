 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jalen Hurts ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

By Jovan C. Alford
Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to throw against the Las Vegas Raiders during their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts once again turned into a solid performance for fantasy football last week against the Raiders. He’ll now try to lead the Eagles to a win on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts did not have the best of games against Las Vegas in Week 7, but he managed to not throw an interception after having two in the previous two games. The second-year QB completed 18-of-34 passes for 236 yards, two touchdowns and had a team-high 61 yards on the ground.

For his efforts, Hurts turned in his seventh straight game with 20 fantasy points or more (23.54). We could potentially expect another 20-point performance from the young QB as the Eagles may be without starting RB Miles Sanders. If that’s the case, we could see Hurts running the ball more and continuing to be a focal point of the offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Lions’ defense is giving up 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, making Hurts an easy must-start this week.

