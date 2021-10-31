Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Big Ben is on the final legs of his playing career and it is showing. He is basically a statue in the pocket and he isn’t able to move around and create plays as you want out of your fantasy quarterback. He will have stretches of solid play, but overall he can be a pass for your fantasy football lineup. This becomes even tougher when he has a good matchup like the Cleveland Browns who are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

The only positive here is that Roethlisberger is coming off a bye week so the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback should at least be rested. Heading into Week 8, Roethlisberger is the overall QB27 in fantasy football. There are only two teams on byes this week so it is highly unlikely that your options are as dire as needing to look Big Ben’s way. Pass.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Roethlisberger.